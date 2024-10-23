Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $319,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

