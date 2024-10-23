Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

