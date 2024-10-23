Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $83,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

