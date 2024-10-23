Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 40,496,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 259,849,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The firm has a market cap of £15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.