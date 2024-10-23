Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 40,496,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 259,849,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
About Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
