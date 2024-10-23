PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.60.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.69. 82,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,338. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.03.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

