PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.69. 82,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,338. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.03.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.