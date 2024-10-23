Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Head to Head Analysis

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and Super Hi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 3 4 0 2.57 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillo’s presently has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 3.30% 5.08% 1.66% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Portillo’s and Super Hi International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $702.36 million 1.28 $18.42 million $0.40 30.90 Super Hi International $733.36 million 1.47 $25.26 million N/A N/A

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Super Hi International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo's

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc. owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms. Portillo’s Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

