Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $317,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

