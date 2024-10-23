Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.