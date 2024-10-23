Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 2,603 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 5.0% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 431.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

