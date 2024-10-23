Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $292,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $6,978,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

