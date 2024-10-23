PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on January 10th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5872 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance
PICC Property and Casualty stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
