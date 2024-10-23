PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on January 10th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5872 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance

PICC Property and Casualty stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

