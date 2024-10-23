Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $131.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

