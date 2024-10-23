PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49). 299,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 589,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

PetroTal Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £343.74 million, a PE ratio of 341.82 and a beta of 1.90.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

