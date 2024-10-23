Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.80%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.59%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
