Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,618.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $64,340 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

