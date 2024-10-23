Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PNR traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $99.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
