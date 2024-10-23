PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
PMT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,479. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 105.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,879 shares of company stock worth $39,028 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
