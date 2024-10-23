Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,825.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

