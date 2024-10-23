Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Orora Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.