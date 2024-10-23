Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ODFL traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,179. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

