Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $19.97. Oklo shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 4,425,368 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Oklo Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

