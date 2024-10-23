Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $29.96. Okeanis Eco Tankers shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 63,416 shares changing hands.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $962.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $111.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 98,528 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

