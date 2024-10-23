NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,481.66 or 1.00002131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

