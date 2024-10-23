NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,543.62 or 1.00010323 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007694 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006502 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

