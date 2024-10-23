NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
