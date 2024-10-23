Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NWPX. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Pipe news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,140 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

