NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.33 and last traded at $82.35. 1,086,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,649,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.