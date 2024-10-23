NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Spring Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 4.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 126,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.