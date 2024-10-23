New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

