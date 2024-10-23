New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,418,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,881,367 shares.The stock last traded at $62.02 and had previously closed at $67.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

