Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $757.50 and last traded at $759.97. Approximately 1,805,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,713,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $763.89.

Specifically, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.11. The company has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

