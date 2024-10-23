Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $701.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $657.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

