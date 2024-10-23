Ndwm LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ndwm LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

