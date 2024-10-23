National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.55, but opened at $43.34. National Bank shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 9,830 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $895,962.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,962.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

