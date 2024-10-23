Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

