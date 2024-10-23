Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 92,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

