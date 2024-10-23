Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 8,150 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 153,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 173,634 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 1.1 %

Entegris stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

