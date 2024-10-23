Narwhal Capital Management Increases Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.37% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTBA. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $878,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

MTBA stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

