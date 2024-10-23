Narwhal Capital Management Has $15.80 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

