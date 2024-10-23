Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 11.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.04. 3,403,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 413,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

