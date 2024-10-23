Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 11.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.04. 3,403,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 413,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
