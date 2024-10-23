Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 737,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 436,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
