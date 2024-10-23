Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446.75 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.75). Approximately 70,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 70,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.74).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £95.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,475.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 472.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

