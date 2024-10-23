Morgan Advanced Materials plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

LON MGAM opened at GBX 258 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,077.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347 ($4.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 335 ($4.35) to GBX 320 ($4.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

