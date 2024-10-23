Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00014740 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,579,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,203,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

