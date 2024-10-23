MOBOX Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00243470 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,660,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,417,223 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

