Mina (MINA) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Mina has a total market cap of $651.90 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,193,516,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,916,537 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,193,374,766.8400393 with 1,172,687,512.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56027623 USD and is down -8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $38,949,123.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

