Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) versus STERIS (NYSE:STE) Financial Analysis

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and STERIS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.42 million 7.29 -$6.93 million ($0.10) -7.96 STERIS $5.14 billion 4.25 $378.24 million $4.03 54.97

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 STERIS 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Milestone Scientific and STERIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Milestone Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.13%. STERIS has a consensus target price of $246.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Milestone Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Milestone Scientific is more favorable than STERIS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -54.87% -60.78% -40.80% STERIS 7.36% 13.85% 7.99%

Volatility and Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STERIS beats Milestone Scientific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. In addition, the company offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. Further, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Additionally, the company offers company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.