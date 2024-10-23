MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MOFG stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
