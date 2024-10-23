MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.75 and last traded at $135.77. 58,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.59.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

