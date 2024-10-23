Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

MU stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

